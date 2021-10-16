CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Montgomery rising as high-ceiling quarterback, compares to Drew Allar

By Zack Carpenter about 6 hours
Ryan Montgomery is a player to keep a close eye on at quarterback in the 2025 class. (Zack Carpenter/Lettermen Row)

Ryan Montgomery is rising as one of the best quarterbacks in the Midwest, and he has a ceiling as high as the nation's current top-ranked passer.

On3.com

