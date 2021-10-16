How former South Carolina, Florida head coach Will Muschamp has fit with Georgia staff

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will Muschamp has made his way around the SEC over the years. After stints as the head coach of the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks, he’s currently serving as a defensive assistant with the Georgia Bulldogs.

He’s been a huge help to Georgia, and the Bulldogs are now the top ranked team in the entire nation. On Friday’s episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, Kirby Smart praised Muschamp and his abilities as a coach.

“He’s just blended in well,” said Smart. “I mean, he came in and he’s had an opportunity to jump on the field now. He’s very smart, very intelligent, great recruiter — he makes it easier on the rest of the staff, because he knows what you want. He’s not sensitive to you doing it that way, so if we have an expectation, and this is the way it’s done, he helps others understand that.

“He helps relay the message. He’s a loyal, loyal assistant coach that I appreciate the way he’s embraced his role.”

Evidently, Smart has been impressed by Muschamp throughout the short time they’ve worked together. While the former Florida and South Carolina head coach never reached the heights that Smart is, he accumulated his fair share of memorable victories.

One of those victories came at the expense of Smart’s Bulldogs. In 2019, Muschamp marched the Gamecocks into Athens and defeated the No. 3 ranked team in the country. Aside from a loss to an undefeated LSU team in the SEC Championship, it was Georgia’s only loss.

However, Muschamp’s team disappointed aside from that victory, which led to his firing during the season. After taking some time to mull his decisions, the former head coach swallowed his pride and joined Smart’s staff.

Will Muschamp was given another shot by Kirby Smart, and he’s not taking it lightly. After destroying a Georgia season as an opponent in the past, he’s enjoying helping them make history while on their sidelines.