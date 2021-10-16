FINAL: Auburn 38 Arkansas 23

AUBURN | Welcome in to Real-Time Analysis, our live play-by-play blog that runs throughout every Auburn football game. Today, we will be breaking down everything that transpires during Auburn (4-2, 1-1) at No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2).

This will be a stream of consciousness on things happening in the game as we analyze the hows and the whys of the Tigers game against Arkansas. If you like to dig deep and analyze the game, this is for you.

Make sure you have this page open and are refreshing throughout the game to get our thoughts on how the Tigers are performing in real time.

Arkansas injury news:

From AuburnLive’s Justin Hokanson:

Important Arkansas injury news – Starting RT Dalton Wagner is out, and safety Jalen Catalon will also not play. Catalon is a big time player. EDGE Markell Utsey also may not play. He’s second on the team with 8 quarterback hurries.

Auburn news:

Per reports: Owen Pappoe is not dressed and will not play today.

“Sometimes guys aren’t out there and other guys have to step up. This is why we practice. I think guys are ready, they’re always prepared. They do a good job in the film room.” – Bryan Harsin on Owen Pappoe’s absence.

Per reports: Killian Zierer will start at LT in place of Austin Troxell for Auburn today.

The Auburn football team arrives for the matchup against No. 17 Arkansas. (Photo by Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

1st quarter

As reported, Zierer is at left tackle.. That looked like an RPO look to start things off.

And he will be part of a false start.. Have to get the jitters out right?

Bigsby finds the cutback where the OL washed it down off of Zierer. Nice.

Get Bo Nix on the move and he’s comfortable. Bobo loves the out routes.

Nix had Robertson come open on the corner.. Didn’t see it

Thats what you want to see with Bigsby.. Get him in different situations with the ball.

Ja’Varrius Johnson on the deep cross. Welcome back! How about that? Play action caught an over-aggressive defense off-balance. Love that shot play call. Auburn 7 Arkansas 0.. On a second look, the jet look had eyes crossed as well. What a play call. Finally some execution.

Good safety help there by Knighten.. but will that come back to bite? Have to be sound today

You better wrap this guy up..

That might be the worst effort I’ve ever seen in Chandler Wooten.. and then he makes a big play as I’m typing.

Auburn caught flat-footed on the RPO.. Theres so much variety in this offense.

Leota earning the start today and he seems to be getting better every week.

Hall caused a rushed throw there. Very good job bending the edge.

How about Romello Height out in space? Dropping him causes issues.. Auburn starting to tighten up the zone coverages a little it looks like.

I love that cut by Zierer.. He looks pretty sporty

Notice that Auburn is waiting a while to snap the ball. Time of possession is important in this one. Arkansas can score at any time.

Great protection up front, Nix makes an excellent read while a little out of control.. The ball was put close to the right place.. Landen King getting more chances to play and just couldn’t get his feet back under him.. I call that good execution with some bad luck.

It looks like Auburn subbed… and then basically kept everyone in the game.. Trying to slow Arkansas down?

GREAT coverage by Puckett to force him to the boundary. He was physical but not too physical and kept the route close to the boundary.. That makes the throwing window much smaller.

It looks like some backside pressure came from Zierer and Deal. That’s maybe where Zierer struggles. So far has looked good in pass protection but that was a whiff in the run game.

Defensive front bowed up on that first down play.. There were zero lanes to run.. spoke too soon

The good news is that McClain and Wooten are able to roam without being blocked. The Defensive line isn’t getting off of blocks but they are holding up.

2nd quarter

It seems like Mason dials up that Safety edge pressure at good times. Monday is in his element when playing in the box. Important stop there.

Love that toss play.. Want more of it.

Ask and you shall receive right? It looks like Bobo likes it too.

I guess Landen King was the answer to problems at receiver. He is straight up playing receiver. Easy throw and catch there. Just find the hitch with the most cushion around him.

Another RPO out route look.. Those need to be mixed in the plan for Nix. He is very good in those short reads.

Oh yeah... That’s the Bigsby we all wanted.

Enter JJ Pegues. Auburn hits up it right up the middle at an attempt to assert dominance.. and guess who was moving their guy? Pegues. Brahms had his hat in the right place as well. Good enough to get a yard. Love that mentality. How about 23 personnel? Yessir. Auburn 14 Arkansas 3

I would tell Puckett not to reach. Just make the hit. You’re already out of position.. now you hope for a chance to jar it loose.

The defensive line is somewhat hot and cold right now. They are fighting pretty good, but can’t fully get off of blocks

The coverage is EXCELLENT at the moment.. If they can hold up Auburn’s defense will keep forcing third downs and chances for sacks.

Again, the coverage is holding up, but the pass rush can’t quite get home right now.

What a hold.. My goodness. The middle of that line was jammed up thanks to Marcus Harris

Alec Jackson trots out in place of Council at guard for this drive… but first.. a review.

I want Tank to stay north after the first cut. He has a chance to run through that arm tackle. Still, he looks much better today

That’s where you need Bigsby to understand that there’s green grass north of him.. The big play is not always the answer.

Same play as before. Shed making some big plays today. This time, Shed keeps moving away from the coverage and into space. Good job by him.

Nix had a back shoulder opportunity there and took it. Tough deal as it was a long throw. He will want that one back, but always credit for going to the match up. Now if Auburn keeps them out of the end zone, they are still in good shape going into half.

Colby Wooden finally gets home.. Jefferson pulled back from the drag as it was running right into Puckett’s zone. The discipline is getting better and better.

The middle of Auburn’s defense has been pretty stout to this point. Not any lanes to hit.

Auburn pinned its ears back and Briles had the perfect play call. This is where Arkansas has such an edge in every game they play. Their play caller is top-notch.

That was a major shift in the momentum going into half.. You always have to know where 16 is. Yes, you have zone responsibility.. but you’d be remiss to not keep up with him. Auburn 14 Arkansas 10

3rd quarter

Leota is working against his man right now.. He’s helping the LB’s run free.

Today the pass rush is the problem on defense. They are not using any counter moves to get off of blocks.. its either a bull rush or an edge rush.. Thats going to be a problem moving forward. Arkansas 17 Auburn 14

Wow.. checks 1, checks 2, and goes down to number 3 which was Luke Deal. Good job by Nix.

This was not Tank’s fault.. No lanes to hit at all. A little predictable there and that didn’t help.

Story of the day.. Good to great coverage.. no pressure on a proficient QB

That was a major win for the defense.

It looks like Bobo uncomfortable with going deep. The play action that worked earlier is not there because there’s no run game at the moment.

Should we address the drop at this point? You know they will be there.. you just hope it isn’t when Auburn needs a big play the most.

That is what I call lucky.. Did they get the sack? yes.. did they get off the blocks? no..

Oh my.. Derick Hall finally gets off the block. You see how big that is now. WOW HUGE Auburn 21 Arkansas 17.. Is that the first fumble Auburn has gotten on this year?

I’m not sure how Johnson squeezed through the hole there.. Pegues drove his man way back into the backfield.

Auburn gets another break as Briles cooked up an open corner route underneath deep coverage.

Great play by Hall out in space.. really no analysis needed.. Leota kept Jefferson from evading the other way.

WHAT A HOLD. 2 4th down stops. Marcus Harris is on fire. You’ll see on the replay Wooden strikes and then counters with a rip..

God love you Mike Bobo.. DID BO NIX JUST COMPLETE A DEEP BALL? What a time to go deep. Robertson got separation. That was beautiful. Auburn 28 Arkansas 17

On a second look.. Bo stood in there like a damn champ. Perfect execution.

The defense is heating up.. This is where Briles dials up a deep ball to try and stop the bleeding

NOW the pass rush is becoming more consistent... I guess that bull rush wears on you after a while.. (My attempt at a backhanded compliment)

Auburn needs to stop the 3rd down conversions.. Arkansas is not comfortable with running over and over, but they won’t leave it alone either.

That’s why they don’t leave it alone.. They have confidence that they will get one to break. The tempo is tough to deal with too.

And there it is.. You could see how tired Auburn’s front was. They took that last play right in the body.. Nobody came off the ball hard. Auburn 28 Arkansas 23

Terrific coverage by the future draft pick. He had the best receiver in the SEC on an island and took care of business.

4th quarter

What did we talk about earlier? The toss needs to be more prevalent.. So tough.

Another RPO look. Bo is pretty much 100 on those. The timing has been beneficial there as well.

Free play, Nix finds Shed and he makes another big catch WOW

Gutsy decision to go to the one on one match up again after throwing a pick on the last one.. Auburn gets another break.

Good surge there for the first time all day. Zierer got to the second level in a hurry.

You’ll see Nix looking at Brahms.. That was a draw play. Brahms has to release at some point to lead for Nix.. Brahms felt as though he needed to handle the down lineman.

Why am I not knocking the D-line? they are keeping the LB’s clean.

Eku Leota is an edge setter, pass rusher, and everything else.. I think he’s an NFL guy.

I like Zierer.. He’s not as good against the run.. but he is urgent. He looks to have a good bit of athleticism…

I’ll take the blame for that one..

Auburn got away with a major hold by Zierer.. Nix however, looks to be in control. Tyler Fromm joins the party on the hitch.

This is why you give it to Hudson with space.. Somewhere Chris Berman is commentating that one.

SHED JACKSON.. BO NIX.. NICK BRAHMS.. Ok I want credit for Brahms here.. second time he catches Arkansas and gets a free play.

Brodarious Hamm had his man on skates on the toss play.. That toss play is perfect. Keep it coming.

Wow.. The old QB sweep.. Thats just another way to run the toss. Come back to what works.

OH MY AT THE PLAY CALL. My goodness tip your hat to Mike Bobo for putting Nix in the position to do what he’s done today.

Auburn 38 Arkansas 23

Arkansas looks as though they are over this one.. Auburn still playing with some fire like they’re supposed to.

Auburn put the dagger in them.. then they twisted the knife. It’s nice to be on the other side of that scenario.

Big boy win. Auburn 38 Arkansas 23