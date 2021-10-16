CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area banks react to new reporting proposal

By Ed Pugh
Valley Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea financial institutions are voicing their concerns with a new measure that is under consideration in Congress. The Treasury Department’s proposal would require the IRS to report banking transactions from accounts with at least $600 of deposits or withdrawals. However, many lawmakers are urging to increase that limit to $10,000 and...

m.valleytimes-news.com

Comments / 29

joseph Phillips
7d ago

I want to know how you can predict tax fraud just because you are in power and want a reason to hurt the American people and take their hard earned money. in that case I predict between 2 and 10 trillion dollars that are owed to irs by every member of the Biden family, Pelosi, Schumer. and any other politician that has more than 100 thousand dollars in their bank account or portfolio. that's where you need to start

Reply(1)
11
Carol G
6d ago

You should be….pulling every last dime out that still totals less than $600 per week…..don’t care….Crash every single bank there is!

Reply
5
Steven Dockery Jr
7d ago

How about it's non of their dam business. Enough with the dam control of the Democraps

Reply
13
#Treasury Department#Payroll Tax#Financial Privacy#Congress#The Treasury Department#The Valley Times News
