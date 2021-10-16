CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Three Sierra Passes - State Route 4/Ebbetts Pass, Route 89/Monitor Pass and Route 108/Sonora Pass Scheduled to Close in Advance of Inclement Weather

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 16, 2021 - STOCKTON – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is preparing to temporarily close State Route 4/Ebbetts Pass, Route 89/Montior Pass and Route 108/Sonora Pass due to inclement weather expected to arrive in the area this weekend. To ensure...

