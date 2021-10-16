CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electricity to become more expensive in Pakistan as govt hikes power tariff

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Pakistani government on Friday increased the base power tariff by Pakistani Rs 1.39 per unit to fulfil the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand to stay in its programme, local media reported. The increase will become effective from November and continue till the end of...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Int'l firms eye opportunities in China's consumption market

TIANJIN, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- From introducing imported products to China in the early years, adjusting the product formulation to meet Chinese consumers' needs, to the current export of goods made in Chinese factories, P&G's change has witnessed the development of China's consumption market. The potential of China's consumption market...
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia: World’s top oil exporter targets net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060, 10 years later than the US.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of Cop26, the UN climate...
The Independent

Firms under ‘enormous pressure’ from rising energy prices, business leaders warn

Rising energy costs are putting Scottish firms under “enormous pressure” and could lead to closures and job losses, business leaders have warned as they called for more UK Government support.Dr Liz Cameron chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said that many businesses are still operating in “survival mode” amid Brexit and the pandemic and are finding it impossible to keep pace with energy price rises.Ahead of the UK Government autumn Budget, she has written to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for the introduction of a small and medium enterprise (SME) energy price cap to protect...
atlanticcitynews.net

Factories closing in China due to failure of supply chain

BEIJING, China: Throughout the world, countries are suffering from the disruptions of global supply chains. A growing list of commodities and essentials in short supply are being experienced by consumers, as well as businesses, with the disruption chiefly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. China is facing a possible crisis, with...
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
The Independent

Japan OKs plan to push clean energy, nuclear to cut carbon

Japan adopted a new energy policy on Friday that promotes nuclear and renewables as sources of clean energy to achieve the country’s pledge of reaching carbon neutrality in 2050.The new basic energy plan, adopted by the Cabinet just in time for the climate summit in early November, calls for drastically increasing use of renewable energy to cut fossil fuel consumption over the next decade as Japan pushes to meet its ambitious emissions reduction target.Japan has been undecided over what to do about its nuclear power industry since the 2011 Fukushima plant disaster. It now says reactor restarts are key...
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
theeastcountygazette.com

Oil Price Hike! Fuel to Get More Expensive in the US?

Companies say impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and high natural gas and coal prices are the reasons for the high prices of fuel this week. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
bitcoin.com

Russia, Belarus Move to Introduce Special Electricity Tariffs for Crypto Miners

Authorities in Belarus and the Russian Federation are taking steps to separate cryptocurrency miners from other groups of power users and deny them access to subsidized energy. This could lead to the adoption of differentiated electricity rates for businesses involved in digital coin minting activities. Cryptocurrency Miners in Russia and...
