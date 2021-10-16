CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ New Law Shuts Off Abortions For Teenagers

klif.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndated (AP) – The latest restrictions in Texas that essentially ban abortion past the six-week pregnancy mark have made it nearly impossible for teenagers...

www.klif.com

Matt Lillywhite

Dr. Fauci Predicts The Future Of The Pandemic In Texas

Dr. Fauci recently made a prediction that has experts worried about another surge of infections in Texas (and several other states). "As long as you have virus freely circulating in the environment in society, jumping from person to person, that virus, by the fact that it continually replicates, gives itself ample opportunity to mutate," Fauci noted. Since Texas has looser restrictions than Democratic states such as California, the virus will have a higher probability of developing a variant that can evade vaccines. And obviously, a terrifying development like that could undo a lot of hard work and sacrifice made by the American people.
TEXAS STATE
Law.com

Big Law Gets In on Texas Abortion Court Fight

Amicus briefs are landing in the legal battle between the Department of Justice and Texas over the state’s abortion law, some of them filed by attorneys at Big Law firms. The lawsuit, filed last month by the Justice Department, is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of the Western District of Texas last week blocked the law. A panel of appellate judges on Oct. 8 granted an administrative stay against the preliminary injunction, meaning the law—which has effectively halted abortions in Texas for pregnancies in which a fetal heartbeat is detected—is now back in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Justices to hear case of abortion law in Texas

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Friday accelerated the country's debate over reproductive rights, leaving in place Texas's most-restrictive-in-the-nation abortion law but scheduling a hearing in just 10 days to consider its future. The court granted an expedited review of what is called S.B. 8, and juggled its docket to...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Texas abortion law goes back into effect

Temporarily halted by one judge, the controversial new abortion law in the state of Texas has now been reinstated as a federal appeals court considers that ruling. The twists are leaving may patients and doctors confused and concerned. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Dallas.Oct. 11, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Texas abortion law elicits mixed reaction

A restrictive abortion law was enacted in the state of Texas on Sept. 1. The law, known as Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from abortion providers in Texas to block the law from going into effect by a vote of 5-4 on Sept. 2.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Valley gynecologist reacts to Texas abortion law

While the legal battle continues with the Texas abortion law, one gynecologist in the Valley says patients will look wherever possible to end their pregnancy, regardless of the consequences. Dr. Samantha Bernal says Senate Bill 8 won't entirely stop Texans from getting an abortion. "And we are, unfortunately going to...
TEXAS STATE
classichits106.com

Repeal of Illinois abortion notification buoyed by Texas law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legislation in the General Assembly would repeal a law requiring parents be notified at least 48 hours in advance of a minor having an abortion. Activists on both sides of the abortion issue say it’s the last restriction on abortion in Illinois. Those favoring repeal are galvanized by tight restrictions on abortion imposed this summer in Texas. They say similar laws will soon come to surrounding states and Illinois must maintain access to the procedure. The notice law was adopted in 1995 but didn’t take effect until 2013 after legal challenges. Proponents say families should have a say in minors’ health care and the law helps identify children in abusive situations.
ILLINOIS STATE
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey joins amicus brief asking Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced today that he has signed onto an amicus brief supporting the Justice Department’s Supreme Court challenge to a new Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The brief, which was signed by Democratic attorneys general in 23 states and the District of Columbia,...
TEXAS STATE
hazard-herald.com

DOJ asks SCOTUS to bar Texas from enforcing new abortion law

(The Center Square) – The Department of Justice on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily block Texas’s recently-passed law that bans abortions once a heartbeat is detectable. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week stayed a preliminary injunction that would have prevented the state from enforcing...
TEXAS STATE
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Texas abortion laws reverse decades of progress

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision legalizing abortion across the United States. Roe v. Wade protects a woman’s right to seek an abortion under the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy and lays out a framework based on trimester. In the first trimester, all abortions must be legal. In the second trimester, the state may regulate abortions based on maternal health. In the third trimester, a state may ban abortions, but must have exceptions for when the mother’s or baby’s health is in danger. In the 1992 Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Court ruled that women have the right to an abortion until around 23 weeks of gestation, when there is a chance for fetal survival outside of the womb, further affirming Roe v. Wade. These rulings were a major win for women’s rights. However, this right is currently under attack across the country.
TEXAS STATE
nsjonline.com

Texas abortion law foes target corporate donations

AUSTIN — Foes of Texas’ abortion ban are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping left-leaning consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against laws they disagree with in the state. Corporate Accountability Action and American Bridge 21st Century, the Democratic Party’s opposition...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas' new abortion law will create hardships for women at the border, advocates warn

MCALLEN, Texas — For Nohemí Nájera this is not a time to be silent. That’s why she recently attended a rally for abortion rights organized by the group South Texans for Reproductive Justice. For Nájera, every item she gives away from her table is a chance to engage the community of her hometown of McAllen and express her feelings about the passage of Texas' restrictive Heartbeat Act.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

Texas’ new abortion law violates the state constitution

The novel feature of Texas Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, is its provisions that deputize millions of Texans to serve as enforcers of the law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, may also be its undoing under a unique provision of the Texas Constitution of 1876. The “open courts” clause of the state constitution guarantees Texas citizens the right of meaningful access to the state’s courts.
TEXAS STATE

