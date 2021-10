(Harlan) Harlan rolls into the final week of the regular season with an 8-0 record and an average margin of victory at 36.9 points per game. Following a 42-0 win against Creston last week, Harlan coach Todd Bladt says his team can still play a cleaner game. Penalties on defense and a turnover on offense meant the Cyclone offense only ran three plays the entire first quarter. “We have to eliminate penalties. That’s a big point of emphasis this week. We have to play smarter and within ourselves and eliminate turnovers. We have to take care of the ball, especially going into the playoffs we can’t have that turnover margin going the wrong way.”

BASKETBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO