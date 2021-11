You probably noticed in your latest monthly bill that Las Cruces Utilities is being proactive by informing its customers that natural gas prices are surging worldwide, and as result so will your monthly winter bill. It’s now official as the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced they expect American households to see heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter. In certain parts of the country, including the southwest, the jump may be even more.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO