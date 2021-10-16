CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN On Why He Stays Away From Groupies: Women 'Will Keep You Up Too Late'

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with the Reel Talker web site, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was asked what "the chicks" are like when you are a "rock star" on the road. He responded: "I've just got this to say: when you're on tour and you're a singer, we're constantly trying...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER On Keeping His Voice In Shape: 'I Never Warm Up When I Go Onstage'

In a brand new interview with Pete Pardo of Sea Of Tranquility, former ACCEPT and current U.D.O. frontman Udo Dirkschneider was asked how he has managed to keep his singing voice in such good shape after more than 40 years of recording and touring. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know. I think I'm really lucky with my voice. I go every year to check everything, and the doctor always says, 'Everything's perfect. No problems.' And this is crazy.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!
TV SERIES
guitar.com

Gene Simmons tells sceptics: “Get your goddamn COVID shot… you don’t have as many rights as you think!”

Taking a break from claiming that rock is dead, Gene Simmons has lambasted anti-vaxxers and those who claim COVID-19-related restrictions infringe on their rights. He compared the vaccine to safety measures such as red lights and seatbelts, which are also legally mandated (and, technically, infringements on personal freedom). Appearing on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Responds To Young Thug's Request For Help With Slime City

Back in August, Young Thug was gifted 100 acres of untouched land in Atlanta by realtor Trey Williams and his manager and 300 Entertainment A&R, Geoff Ogunlesi, for his 30th birthday. Soon after, Thugger revealed his master plan for the substantial swath of rural acreage. Gathering building permits soon after...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SKID ROW Manager Recalls Having To Explain To SEBASTIAN BACH Why He Wasn't Receiving Publishing Royalties

In a new interview with Golden Robot's "Conversations With..." video podcast, veteran talent manager Doc McGhee, who has worked with KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BON JOVI and SKID ROW, among many others, spoke about the importance of musical chemistry within a band and the role of a lead singer in any group. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Bands are like marriages, okay? And you have problems keeping any band together. And more bands will break up than not, for sure.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX's First Girlfriend Had No Idea He Ended Up Playing With MÖTLEY CRÜE

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", his new book which looks back at his formative years beginning with his birth in 1958 as Franklin Carlton Feranna to the date in 1980 — before the band was formed — when he legally rechristened himself Nikki Sixx. Written with Alex Abramovich, the new memoir was released October 19 and quickly shot to No. 1 on Amazon's rock music books chart. It is also in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES

