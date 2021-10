IARN — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s calling for answers from the Biden administration on the delay in biofuel assistance. On Monday, Grassley and several of his Senate colleagues sent a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack asking him to explain the administration’s delay in delivering financial assistance to Iowa’s biofuel industry negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grassley addressed the issue during his Tuesday morning conference call with farm reporters.

