Arkansas 11-year-old wins USA Mullet Championship, donates winnings to foster care

By Nexstar Media Wire, Miriam Battles
KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas 11-year-old was just crowned the Kids USA Mullet Champion, and now he plans to use his prize to help other children in foster care.

Allan Baltz, 11, was one of 25 finalists in the kid’s division of the competition. Earlier this week, it was announced that his rocking ‘do earned him over 25,000 votes — more than enough to win the title and the $2,500 prize.

That prize money will now go to charities like Project Zero , a nonprofit organization with the goal of facilitating adoptions in Arkansas and beyond. But Allan’s generosity didn’t stop there: His fundraising efforts have also earned thousands of additional dollars for the cause.

“As soon as he found out he won, he got up and grabbed his calculator to add up all the donations that had been given, plus his prize money, so he would know the total,” his mother Lesli told KARK.

“I’m real excited for those kids in foster care,” Allan said.

Father sues for $1M after teacher cuts 7-year-old daughter’s hair

Allan used to be in foster care himself. In 2015, he and his twin sister Alice were adopted by Derek and Lesli Baltz of Jonesboro. Now, he wants other kids to have the same opportunity.

“Mom told me that a lot of people said, ‘Please let your son do this,’ and I was like, ‘No.’ But when I found out there was money that I could win, I decided to give that money to foster care,” he told AY Mag following his win. “

“I used to be in foster care, and I know how their hearts feel about not having a family, not having what they need, like food, and someone they can love.”

When can my kid get vaccinated? Here’s what we know

Allan wasn’t the only contestant hoping to help others. The silver medalist, 7-year-old Ezra Cramer from Alabama, used his newfound fame to raise money for an anti-bullying campaign.

“They are raising a phenomenal boy as well,” Lesli said of Ezra’s parents.

Comments / 0

Fox 19

Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 14-year-old Leonard “L.D.” Brown is currently sitting at No. 8 out of hundreds of entries for the USA Mullet Championship. L.D. is your average middle schooler. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and idolizes Morgan Wallen, who was a big inspiration behind him getting a mullet. “At...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wvtm13.com

Fairview elementary second grader places second in USA Kids Mullet Championship

An Alabama 7-year-old has taken second place in the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Fairview Elementary second grader Ezra Eramer takes home second place in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championship. We asked Ezra a couple of weeks ago where his inspiration comes from, and he said, "Joe Diffie." Erza received 24,279 votes out of the 111,806 votes cast.
EDUCATION
TMSG:11-Year-Old Wins Mullet Championship & Donates Winnings To Foster Care

11-year-old Allan Baltz in Arkansas was just crowned the Kids USA Mullet Champion. Baltz was one of 25 finalists in the kid’s division of the competition. His mullet cut earned him over 25,000 votes, which was more than enough to win the title. With the title, Baltz also won the $2,500 prize.
WIVB

Local 5-year-old looks to raise money for Oishei with a mullet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A big competition just wrapped up. And not just any competition, either…. We’re talking about the USA Mullet Championships. When you first hear about it, you might think it’s a joke, but it’s not. As they say, business in the front, party in the back. A...
The Dad

77-Year-Old Former Foster Dad of Over 60 Kids Donates Suitcases to Kids in Need

A friend who grew up in foster care recalled packing a garbage bag with his few belongings in preparation for yet another move to yet another temporary home – a heartbreaking reality for so many kids, through no fault of their own. Don Pratt, a 77-year-old single foster dad, took on an important mission to help foster kids feel a small sense of permanence. He’s highlighting the significance a single suitcase can have to a child who has very little, and he’s doing it for as many kids as possible.
101 WIXX

1:45 Feel Good Stories: Best Mullet Champion Donates Winnings / Firefighter Saves Dog’s Life Twice

1. An 11-year-old in Arkansas named Allan Baltz just won best mullet in an annual contest through MulletChamp.com. And he donated all of his prize money to charity. He and his sister were both foster kids before they got adopted six years ago. So he donated the entire $2,500 grand prize to two foster care organizations in Arkansas. Now other people have donated thousands more in Allan’s name.
kfrxfm.com

11 year old has the Best Mullet

Arkansas boy lands the best mullet in the country but it’s what he did with the winnings that has everyone talking.
KOMU

Fifteen-year-old Columbia girl wins final MO VIP lottery

COLUMBIA − A Columbia high schooler is among the fifth and final group of winners in Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Program. The state announced the winners Wednesday. Lillian Bridgeman is 15 years old and has Down syndrome. She said she didn’t even realize her mom had signed her up for the lottery.
inquirer.com

With two sons behind bars, this Philly mom is working to prevent others from suffering the same fate

Pamela Mack Jr. has spent much of the last two years launching a grassroots community organization she calls A Million Minds March. She’s planning a spring gala fund-raiser to help raise money to buy a building from which she wants to provide mentoring, job training, and grief counseling for young people from parts of Philadelphia where such services are sorely needed but often are in short supply.
Cleburne County Sun-Times

LaCrosse wins stock car championship

LOCUST GROVE — When Green Bay, Wisconsin’s Benji LaCrosse stood in victory lane and was handed a check for $50,000 from winning the IMCA World Stock Car Championship on Saturday night at Batesville Motor Speedway, he was nearly speechless. “I don’t know what I’m going to do,” LaCrosse said as...
CBS DFW

Dallas’ Scottish Rite For Children Celebrates 100 Years Of ‘Giving Children Back Their Childhood’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This month Dallas’ Scottish Rite for Children is celebrating 100 years of service. What started in 1921 as one-room clinic to treat children with polio free of charge, has turned into a world-renowned hospital specializing in children’s orthopedic conditions. “The one thing we’ve always told the twins is just because you were born different, doesn’t stop you from doing something. You just have to learn how to do it differently,” said Reema Shah-Pandya. Her daughters, Aariya and Ashna have been patients at Scottish Rite since they were babies. The girls were born with a condition affecting one of their arms. Thanks to...
CBS Boston

Family Friend: Mother Of Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis Said He Was Going To Live With Family In California

MERRIMACK, N.H (CBS) — Investigators have been desperately searching for five-year-old Elijah Lewis in the lake and woods around his home on Sunset Drive in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Social workers reported him missing last week and initially believed he had not been seen for six months. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they now believe Elijah has been seen at his home within the last 30 days. Elijah’s mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf are being brought back to New Hampshire Tuesday to face felony charges. They were arrested in New York City Sunday on charges related to the search. “I never...
cowboystatedaily.com

Women Severely Burned At Yellowstone Beginning To Wake From Coma

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The woman who was severely burned earlier this month at Yellowstone National Park is beginning to awaken from her medically-induced coma, her family announced this week. Laiha Slayton, 20, was burned when she jumped into a hot spring to rescue her...
KVAL

Boise 12-year-old wins national skateboarding contests

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho 7th grader is taking the skateboarding community by storm. Victor Hulburt, a student at Lowell Scott Middle Scholl, is currently ranked #759 in the world after winning several skateboarding contests. Victor has won a total of four Grind for Life bowl events, marking him the champion of the entire series in that event.
