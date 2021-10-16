Mandaree man sentenced in chase that ended at national park

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandaree man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for leading state and federal authorities on a January chase that ended when he and a passenger abandoned a stolen vehicle in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The Bismarck Tribune reports a jury in May found Clancey Lone Fight, 34, guilty of domestic assault by a habitual offender, fleeing law officers, and other charges. The jury acquitted him on a charge of assaulting the passenger, Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, then 19, as the two walked through the park after abandoning the vehicle.

The incident started with a Jan. 25 call to authorities of a pickup being stolen from a Fairfield residence. Officers initiated a chase near the Fryburg exit of Interstate 94. The chase reached speeds close to 100 mph on park roads and also went across open prairie. The pickup was abandoned at an impassable section of the park’s Scenic Loop Road.

Lone Fight spent the night in a cave and made his way to Interstate 94 the next day. He was arrested Jan. 27 at a Dickinson hospital when he sought medical attention for frostbite.