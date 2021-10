Week eight of the IHSA football regular season has Monmouth-Roseville (6-1) (5-0) hosting Erie-Prophetstown (5-2) (4-0) at Coach Dobry Field in Monmouth on Friday. The winner will claim the Three Rivers Athletic Conference’s West Division championship. It would be the first TRAC division or conference championship in football program history for either school. Before the co-op with Erie started in 199, Prophetstown won a conference championship in 1988. It’s the final intra-division game for Monmouth-Roseville in the regular season. The Titans end the regular season with a TRAC cross-over match-up against Princeton (6-1) in week nine. E-P ends their regular season with a West Division game against Morrison (1-6).

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO