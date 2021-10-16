CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gary, IN

1 dead after vehicle, South Shore train collide in Gary

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GARY, Ind. (AP) — One person died after a car and a South Shore commuter train collided, authorities said.

A motorist tried to go around the gates at a crossing in Gary and was struck by the train around 6 p.m. Friday, South Shore Line President Michael Noland said.

One person inside the vehicle was declared dead at the crash scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

The train carried passengers but no one aboard was hurt, Noland said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy