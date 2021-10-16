1 dead after vehicle, South Shore train collide in Gary

GARY, Ind. (AP) — One person died after a car and a South Shore commuter train collided, authorities said.

A motorist tried to go around the gates at a crossing in Gary and was struck by the train around 6 p.m. Friday, South Shore Line President Michael Noland said.

One person inside the vehicle was declared dead at the crash scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

The train carried passengers but no one aboard was hurt, Noland said.