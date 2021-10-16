Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 20th, 2021

Katie Archibald took her fourth medal of the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships as she claimed silver in the points race on the final day in Roubaix, France.The Briton was second behind Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky with 72 points, four behind the champion and 12 better off than third-placed Kirsten Wild of Holland.The silver added to Archibald’s omnium gold and the bronzes she had secured in the team pursuit and madison.The 27-year-old, who won her second Olympic gold medal with victory in the madison in Tokyo during the summer, said: “[I’m] really pleased.“It’s almost like the harder it is, the...

