Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 20th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Awesome Incentive (L), 120R. Latchman4-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 2Holly's Persuasion (L), 120D. Thorpe7-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 3Shiny Penny (L), 120J. Montanox-x-xCrystal Pickett6/1. 4Miss Midnight , 120W. Ho2-5-5James Lawrence, II7/5. 5Swayin to and Fro , 120C. Hiraldox-x-xMarion Cuttino15/1. 6I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche3-4-5Gregory Viands8/1. 7Ain't She a Pistol...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND ANALYSIS: October 23

6-5-4-1 In the Saturday night opener, a one-turn event for claiming fillies and mares, #6 Sondeoff (7-5) gets favorable outside draw for trainer Keith Brown and looks poised for mild upset. #5 Trueno Fuerte (15-1) looks to be live longshot here for trainer Joseph Stehr and could split chalky exacta. #4 Fight Like Cersei (1-1) has been in good from recently for trainer Ronney Brown and figures prominently here. #1 Tatums Sweetie Pie (8-1) could foil chalk players in several gimmicks here.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
midfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Early Entries, Monday October 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Le Petite Papillon (L), 111A. Hernandez11-6-2Patricia Farro. 3Oceano Rosso (L), 121J. Gonzalez4-9-7William Hogan Jr. 4Thatta Boy Girl (L), 121A. Adorno6-6-1Juan Guerrero. 5Karen's Gem (L), 121G. Milan5-5-1John Rodriguez. 6Dustwhirl Wonder (L), 121C. Dominguez3-3-7Tina Hurley. 7I'm Thirsty (L), 124D. Haddock1-2-3Mary Pattershall. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Entries, Wednesday

1st_$50,000, mdn cl $75,000-$75,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 3/16mi. 3rd_$35,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$88,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2$ X), 1½mi. Undisturbed122Cat's Pajamas122. Enjoyitwhilewecan122a-First Course122. Ask Bailey122Honor Hop124. a-Stand Tall122Peter's Kitten122. Talk Radio118Spanx Legacy122. a-Coupled. 5th_$41,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up,...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Entries, Wednesday

1st_$31,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$27,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f. 3rd_$10,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$27,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$28,900, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Pubilius Syrus120Shanghaischool120. Yes Sir Colonel122Halite120. Union Gen. George121Souper Catch122. 6th_$28,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1...
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Charles Town Results Friday October 15th, 2021

6th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 46.650, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.090. My Juba120231-hd1-5½1-5½G. Almodovar5.402.602.201.70. Jules Rules120513-½2-hd2-2¼A. Lopez2.402.201.10. Princess Halo120164-13-hd3-1¾J. Marrero4.0019.50. Witness the Energy113622-14-24-¾A. Nunez10.30. Hook the Chain1203565-½5-1½A. Rios-Conde64.50. A Blonde Thing120445-166J. Montano3.20. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $87.70....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$14,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. Prequalified121Beach Pass124. Enjoy the Music124Lebasi121. Honorable117Cask124. Very Replaceable121Explosive Humour121. Hesasmokin121. 5th_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f. Total Distraction121Lauderdale121. Atlantic Sun121Quick Entry121.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Wednesday October 20th, 2021

3rd-$5,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:56.070. Winner: SOR F, 3, by Open Me a Corona-Jessies Arrangement. Scratched: Shesa Dash of Magic. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Holland Avery126411-½1-½J. Rodriguez3.40. Lightnin Fast Wagon128523-12-nkU. Luna9.90. Miss Fast Elyse128162-hd3-nkA. Alvarez0.70. Lil Boo128634-hd4-½E. Rodriguez21.70. Swingin Martini128355-½5-½R....
SPORTS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Horse racing notes: Breeders' Cup pre-entries to be revealed Wednesday

• $70,000 Lure Stakes, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile (turf) • $75,000 Anoakia Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. • Thomas J. Rooney, a former U.S. congressman from Florida, has been named to succeed Alex Waldrop as president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association. Waldrop is retiring at the end of the year. Rooney is an owner and breeder and has been part of his family’s Shamrock Farm in Maryland, which was founded by his grandfather, Art Rooney Sr. The Rooney family has been the majority owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1933.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

October 20th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After getting blocked, USD’s Sami Slaughter makes a phenomenal set to Madison Harms to help the Coyotes beat Omaha in five sets. Pierre’s Jack Merkwan hauls in a bomb from Lincoln Kienholz, and then does a little bit of everything to finish off an 80-yard score.
SPORTS
cavchronline.com

Results from Wednesday – October 20th

The Volleyball team lost to Nashua North 3-1, by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, and 25-19. The top performers were Cheyenne Colbert 11 kills, 2 blocks, Meaghan Coutu 8 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, Maia Schneider 10 digs, and Emily Sartell 9 digs. With the loss, HB falls to 15-2. The JV-A team lost 2-0 by identical scores of 25-21. Standouts included Anneli DiVirgilio with setting and Maggie Noble and Kate Berrigan on offense.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Monday

1st_$8,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f. 4th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Vive El Momento118Solea120. Hopes and Prayers120Gerry Lynn123. Shellphone123Bella Basora118. Let's Twirl120. 5th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. My Time to Shine120Pasz the Pepper120.
GAMBLING
nbcsportsedge.com

Beaver's Best Bets for the Hollywood Casino 400

With back-to-back 1.5-mile races on the schedule, the success and failure of your betting strategy from Texas Motor Speedway is fresh. This track type has been hard to handicap and prone to a lot of uncertainty. Seven of the top-10 finishers in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 also ran that well in the previous 1.5-miler at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Five of those drivers have at least a three-race streak. They are this week’s favorites.
MOTORSPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lone Star-10-Add

10th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, clear. 9 (8) Rise N Shine Cowgirl (O.Andrade, Jr.)25.408.40. Off 10:21. Time 1:78.28. Fast. Scratched_Em El Carretonero. Also Ran_Tf One Sweet Robin, Coronada Dreams, One Fabulous Prize, Lets Do It Cartel, Jess the Lady, Tempting Sass, My Favorite Q H, Saltys Good Candy. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $247.20. Daily Double (5-2) paid $58.60. Exacta (2-9) paid $206.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-9-4-3) paid $154.74. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-4) paid $175.15.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Lone Star Results Saturday October 23rd, 2021

10th-$16,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:78.280. Winner: B C, 3, by Mr Jess Perry-Send the Candy Wagon. Scratched: Em El Carretonero. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Jess for the Candy124221-½1-½1-hdJ. Ortiz2.90. Rise N Shine Cowgirl124877-hd5-hd2-nkO. Andrade, Jr.30.60. Smoking Wagon124414-½2-hd3-½M....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-8-Add

8th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear. Off 10:33. Time 1:05.81. Fast. Scratched_Silver Lincoln. Also Ran_I'm Crenshaw, Plenty of Cents, Rantheredlight, Grayghostgranville, Jetting Away, Windigo Spirit, Cherokee Legacy, Big Daddy Hack. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-10-3) 3 Correct Paid $340.55. Exacta (3-5) paid $122.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-2-7) paid $608.62. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-2) paid $277.35.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Katie Archibald bags points race silver to take World Track medal tally to four

Katie Archibald took her fourth medal of the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships as she claimed silver in the points race on the final day in Roubaix, France.The Briton was second behind Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky with 72 points, four behind the champion and 12 better off than third-placed Kirsten Wild of Holland.The silver added to Archibald’s omnium gold and the bronzes she had secured in the team pursuit and madison.The 27-year-old, who won her second Olympic gold medal with victory in the madison in Tokyo during the summer, said: “[I’m] really pleased.“It’s almost like the harder it is, the...
CYCLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Results Sunday October 24th, 2021

2nd-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.970, 46.400, 59.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.940. Scratched: Gillian Elizabeth, Swift Action, Argumental, Kancancutie, Elle of the Ball. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bali Del Sol119434-14-23-11-1B. Hernandez, Jr.17.20. Madelyn's Magic1191189-78-1½5-2½2-1½K. Sterritt31.20. Vialetto119511-11-hd1-hd3-nkJ. Leparoux2.50. Xtreme Gem119763-hd3-24-14-3¼D. Cohen4.80. Stormy Stella119852-12-12-½5-1½T. Gaffalione3.50. Girls...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 2nd_$2,805, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 3rd_$2,337, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 1½mi. 4th_$3,012, hcp, 3YO up, 1. 5th_$3,096, hcp, 3YO up, 1. 6th_$3,386, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile. Blackdoor121Desert Conquer119. Lord Daddy128Jardin Del Este117. Pastrami128Nebak121. 7th_$3,054, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. Simulcast...
GAMBLING
Popculture

NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Hollywood Casino 400

There are only two races remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race takes place next month, and one driver has already punched his ticket to Phoenix. One of the seven drivers in the playoffs will look to clinch a spot in the championship race on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The battle will start at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.
MOTORSPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mercer 45, Wofford 14

MER_Davis 8 run (Folser kick), 05:26. WOF_Holt 13 pass from Corriston (Gliarmis kick), 01:02. WOF_Beckett 55 fumble return (Gliarmis kick), 12:33. MER_Marshall 9 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 09:12. Fourth Quarter. MER_James 26 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 12:24. MER_Wooten II 49 run (Folser kick), 09:25. WOFMER. First downs1125. Rushes-yards32-11843-210.
FOOTBALL

Community Policy