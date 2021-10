The Boston Celtics have found themselves ranked a very respectable 11th overall in the NBA in the very first power rankings of the 2021-22 NBA season released by The Athletic. A lower assessment would have been understandable given the uncertainty hanging over the team after a major shakeup not only brought in a substantial contingent of new players, but a new head coach and coaching staff in Ime Udoka, who is stepping into the role for the first time. But despite some road bumps in terms of health and team policy, the level play and depth both appear superior to last season’s in the limited window preseason play provides.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO