CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Trisha Paytas fans slam Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ over “insensitive” joke

dexerto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Trisha Paytas was mentioned in an episode of the Amazon show ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ some fans have called the show out for being “insensitive” about the YouTuber’s mental health. Trisha Paytas is a YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers on the platform. They started...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Malu Trevejo responds to claims she ‘faked’ Travis Scott record label signing

Influencer Malu Trevejo has responded to accusations that she ‘faked’ getting signed to Travis Scott’s label, Cactus Jack Records, after his manager appeared to deny it. Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-American singer and influencer who first became popular as a result of her videos on the platform Musical.ly, and now has over 20 million followers on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

I Know What You Did Last Summer Showrunner Addresses Lack of Movie Actor Cameos

The 1973 book I Know What You Did Last Summer was adapted into a feature film in 1997, starring an impressive cast of young stars, which included Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. The original novel is once again being brought to life, this time for an all-new TV series for Amazon Prime Video, but audiences shouldn't expect to see any members of the original cast dropping by the new series, though there are still a number of nods to that movie series sprinkled throughout the narrative. I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.
MOVIES
UPI News

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' cast: Show advances 1997 movie

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The cast of Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer adaptation said the show updates the 1997 film with a more diverse cast of characters. Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso and Ezekiel Goodman play high school grads who cover up a hit-and-run in which they were involved. One year later, a stalker begins to send them threatening notes and killing them one by one.
MOVIES
dexerto.com

Pokimane reveals biggest fear about streaming too much

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has taken breaks from social media and streaming in the past, and now she’s opened up on her biggest fears about streaming too much moving forward. With a gigantic following across social media, Pokimane has a legion of avid fans waiting for her to go...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Paytas
New York Post

Star of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ on latest reboot

Madison Iseman, star of Amazon’s reboot of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” said she entered the franchise as a fan. “I had never read the book, but I was a big fan of the original movie. I kind of am a horror junkie. I’ve always loved scary movies, especially slashers from the ’90s,” Iseman, 24, told The Post.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtuber
Decider

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: “It’s Thursday”

If you recall the murderous goings-on of the 1997 slasher pic I Know What You Did Last Summer, a group of that era’s bright young things (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, Freddie Prinze, Jr.) were mercilessly stalked by a hook-handed slasher a year after they covered up their supposed killing of a stranger along a coastal road. That film was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 YA novel of the same name by screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who was hot off the success of his cheeky, bloody script for 1996’s Scream, a movie that spawned three sequels and a fourth film, a reboot/sequel also called Scream, pegged for a 2022 release. And that’s not all! MTV spun the Scream concept into a series that ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2019. Now, that’s a lot of Scream-ing. But what’s clear is that viewers love to watch attractive young people become embroiled in blood pacts, dark secrets, and frayed interpersonal relationships. And that brings us back to the new bunch of teens in trouble at the heart of I Know What You Did Last Summer, which has been revived as a series by Amazon Prime.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

I Know What You Did Last Summer Showrunner on Crafting an All-New and Timely Narrative

While most horror fans might immediately think of the film adaptation from 1997, I Know What You Did Last Summer actually dates back to the novel of the same name from back in 1973 from author Lois Duncan. Understandably, adapting the material in the late '90s meant bringing with it some major changes to the source material, so with showrunner Sara Goodman once again reviving the concept for the all-new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series for Amazon Studios, it forced her to make some key changes to the overall concept to ensure a timely and relevant experience for this generation. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner has been accused of Blackfishing again after Instagram Story post

Kylie Jenner has been accused of Blackfishing after she posted a video to Instagram of her listening to music in the car. The post, in which Kylie shows off her outfit and baby bump, prompted some social media users to call out her appearance and her skin tone seeming darker than her natural colour.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

I Know What You Did Last Summer Stars Talk Reviving the Concept for a New Generation

The concept of a group of teens being stalked by a person they believe they accidentally killed was first chronicled in the 1973 novel I Know What You Did Last Summer, which served as the inspiration for the 1997 film of the same name. Years later, the concept is once again being revived and reimagined for a TV series on Amazon Prime Video, which understandably needs to make some updates not only to the original novel but even to the 1997 movie for it to feel fresh and contemporary for modern audiences. I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

’I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Cassie Beck Teases Her ‘Trashy, Kickass Role’ In New Reboot

Actress Cassie Beck spoke to HL about joining the iconic ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ franchise as a rowdy mom in the Amazon Prime Video series. Cassie Beck‘s role of Courtney in the Amazon Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer differs greatly from her own persona, as well as the one she is currently touring across the country now in What The Constitution Means To Me. Still, she epically taps into the rowdy, trashy role of Courtney in the series reboot of the cult-classic horror film which premieres today on the streaming service. “It’s super fun and the basic premise is the same as the original. It is definitely contemporary and not set in the ’90s, and it has it’s own spin!” Cassie told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I play a really trashy, street smart, kind of kickass, fearful mom of one of the teenagers — and she is fantastic.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy