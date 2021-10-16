Soo Foo Hot 40: Top Songs for October 16, 2021

With Halloween right around the corner, the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has several safe and fun family activities planned. First is the S'more Halloween Fun Run on Saturday, October 23 at Tuthill Park from 10 am to 11 am. That's right, you can eat delicious snack foods and work off those calories with a fun run. There will be various stations throughout the trail. At each station, you will earn one essential component of a s'more. At the end of the run, you will find a bonfire where you can enjoy your hard-earned snack. Need another s'more? Take the run again. Registration is required and there is a small fee of $4.69. Worth the price if you ask me!

