CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lines, defense pairings and updates - October 16

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROSSARD - Following a day away from the ice on Friday, the Canadiens were back at the Bell Sports Complex on Saturday for a morning skate. 40 - Joel Armia 14 - Nick Suzuki 22 - Cole Caufield. 92 - Jonathan Drouin 28 - Christian Dvorak 17 - Josh...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiartonecho.com

Game Day Notebook: Canadiens juggle lines and defence pairings

It didn’t take long for Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme to start juggling his forward lines and defence pairings. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Since the start of training camp, Tyler Toffoli had been on the first line with Nick Suzuki and...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens score six straight against Red Wings, get first win of season

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens ended their season-opening five-game losing streak with a 6-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Bell Centre on Saturday. Mathieu Perreault scored his third NHL hat trick, Christian Dvorak and Ben Chiarot each had a goal and an assist, and Sami Niku had two assists in his debut with the Canadiens (1-5-0), whose losing streak was their longest to start a season since 1995-96. Jake Allen made 26 saves.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sami Niku
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Sam Montembeault
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
Alex Belzile
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
David Savard
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Brendan Gallagher
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Lounge: Mikheyev, Ho-Sang, Defensive Pairings

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 season starts tomorrow, but they are already scrambling due to injuries. Auston Matthews will miss the first week of the season, and another top-six forward, Ilya Mikheyev, will be out for at least eight weeks. Toronto also lost Adam Brooks, who was picked up off of waivers.
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 4, Lightning 3 (SO)

Nathan MacKinnon factored on all three Colorado goals before Cale Makar scores decisive goal in shootout. Nathan MacKinnon factored on all three Colorado Avalanche goals and Cale Makar scored the deciding goal in a shootout as the Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Saturday at Amalie Arena. Gabriel...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Kulak and Petry Form Ideal Defense Pairing

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2021-22 season with several key players on the injured reserve list. When the puck drops Wednesday night for their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they will be without Shea Weber, Carey Price (NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program), Mike Hoffman, and Joel Edmundson, to name a few. For months we’ve known that Weber would not play this season, which game general manager Marc Bergevin time to find help. He did just that, acquiring David Savard and depth players like Chris Wideman and Sami Niku (also injured). However, the recent loss of Edmundson for two to three weeks has compounded the issues on defense. The holes are noticeable and will have to be addressed internally.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Regular Season Defensive Pairing Predictions

Last season, the Toronto Maple Leafs had one of the most defensively sound systems in years. With a couple of offseason changes on the back end this year, what will the blue line look like for the 2021-22 season?. The 2020-21 season brought us a number of great storylines for...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Bell Sports Complex
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How to Watch

The LA Kings are in search of their first away victory of the 2021-22 season, as they complete their first back-to-back set tonight in St. Louis. Everything you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. When: Saturday, October 23 at 5:30 PM, PT. Where: Enterprise...
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG vs. NSH

Two thirds of the Jets top line was not on the ice in the home opener against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Kyle Connor did a tremendous job without his line mates Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler scoring twice and adding an assist in Winnipeg's 5-1 win over Anaheim. Connor is now up to five goals in the first four games and has been the Jets most dynamic player so far. Connor skated with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Evgeny Svechnikov and will do so again tonight against the Predators.
NHL
NHL

STAY HOT, ELIAS

If it wasn't already, it's clear, now, he's become an elite marksman, too. With another three goals to record his second career hat-trick, Lindholm led the Flames to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, and is now a step closer to etching his name in the franchise record book.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Predators

WINNIPEG - A short two-game home stand comes to an end for the Winnipeg Jets (1-2-1) tonight as they rekindle their rivalry with the Nashville Predators (1-3-0) at Canada Life Centre. The two teams haven't met since February of 2020, but Central Division games always have a way of getting...
NHL
NHL

Kraken home opener has Seattle buzzing

City holding multiple events, watch-parties for return of professional hockey. The Seattle Kraken play their first home game Saturday night. To celebrate, special events are happening during the day throughout Seattle. Here is a look at what's planned in Emerald City:. Cammi Granato raised the Kraken flag at the Space...
NHL
NHL

Lindholm hat trick lifts Flames past Capitals in OT

WASHINGTON -- Elias Lindholm completed a hat trick at 2:46 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Lindholm scored the winner on a centering pass from Johnny Gaudreau for his sixth goal of the season. It was his second NHL hat trick; his other was March 8, 2015 when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy