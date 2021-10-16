CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

SNAP Increase Helps Feed Nebraskans In Need

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article10/11now.com Lincoln NE (October 16, 2021) More than 160,000 Nebraskans rely on SNAP, or food stamps, to feed their families. Something that’s grown more difficult over the last year with food prices rising. To help address this, the government approved the single largest increase...

Shelly Hickenbottom
7d ago

oh yes my big increase in food stamps they went from $19 to $28 and by the way I'm disabled and can't work

