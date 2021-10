• $70,000 Lure Stakes, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile (turf) • $75,000 Anoakia Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. • Thomas J. Rooney, a former U.S. congressman from Florida, has been named to succeed Alex Waldrop as president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association. Waldrop is retiring at the end of the year. Rooney is an owner and breeder and has been part of his family’s Shamrock Farm in Maryland, which was founded by his grandfather, Art Rooney Sr. The Rooney family has been the majority owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1933.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO