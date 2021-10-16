CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors’ James Wiseman progressing in rehab

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJKS8_0cTJt2al00
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

James Wiseman will likely be out until at least December as he rehabs from the meniscus injury that sidelined him at the end of last season.

The Warriors’ second-year center was cleared Friday to increase individual on-court workouts, according to the press release relayed by Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. He’ll be reevaluated at the beginning of next month but will likely need 4-6 weeks of conditioning once his recovery advances to full-contact practices.

Given that the Warriors play a combined 21 regular-season games in October and November, Wiseman will likely miss at least one-quarter of the season. That’s a setback for a team aiming to become a true contender again with the aid of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Their top pick in the this year’s draft, forward Jonathan Kuminga, will be reevaluated in a week as he recovers from a strained patella, Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweets. Kuminga appeared in two preseason games before he was sidelined.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr gets 100% honest about James Wiseman’s future

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors have brought in three lottery picks over the last two seasons. While they’re excited about all of their young prospects, one of the three stands out in his potential ability to affect the game at both ends of the floor: Second-year center, James Wiseman.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Warriors Notes: Bradley, Payton, Lee, Green, Myers, Wiseman

With just one preseason game left on the Warriors‘ schedule, they may be down to three choices for their 15th roster spot, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic: Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, or luxury tax savings. As Slater outlines, Bradley looked like the frontrunner early in the fall,...
NBA
FanSided

Warriors: 2 reasons why Wiseman and Poole can have breakout seasons

If the Golden State Warriors are going to have championship expectations, they’re going to have to lean on their young core. The return of Klay Thompson isn’t going to be enough to make them favorites. While if he returns at 100 percent, the Big 3 should be able to carry the roster quite far in the playoffs, the difference in how far that is may truly dependent on the team’s youth.
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga’s injury statuses updated by Warriors

San Francisco, CA – Right before the Golden State Warriors’ final preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dubs received some great news about James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. ESPN’s Nick Friedell said the Warriors notified him that James Wiseman would be amping things up in his individual workouts,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
James Wiseman
NBC Sports

Kerr explains what Warriors are missing without Wiseman

For the second straight year to start his NBA career, James Wiseman is behind the curve with the Warriors. Wiseman played in just three college games at Memphis, missed training camp during his rookie season due to COVID-19 and had his first season cut short due to a meniscus injury. One year later, the young center still is recovering from that knee injury and was unable to be a full participant in training camp.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

College hoops is back. Memphis still put in question with Wiseman allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — College hoops are upon us, once again. Another year of elite teams looking like world-beaters, teams underwhelming and already counting down to the 2022 football season, and the select few Cinderella teams, that everyone feels personal resonation with. Everyone is already pre-ordering Tigers, Bulldogs, Bears, Wildcats, or even Tree gear, getting the team colors face-paint ready, and shouting to the heavens “this is the year we win it all”.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Wiseman to play in the G League this season?

In a few weeks, Santa Cruz is an option, either for scrimmages behind closed doors or full G League games, I’m told. He could use all the low-stakes game reps he can get and those are more available in Santa Cruz, where an NBA playoff chase isn’t happening. But there’s a chance, considering their thin frontcourt and lack of a lob threat, the Warriors’ coaching staff may prefer having Wiseman as a rotation option as immediately as possible, even for a tiny role.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr updates progress of Wiseman, Kuminga toward return

The Warriors got off to a strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season, despite being without two of its top young players in James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. Wiseman hopes to return later this season after a meniscus tear late in his rookie year, and Kuminga is battling a knee strain he suffered during the preseason.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Rehabs
NBC Sports

Milojevic tasked with helping Wiseman make career jump

You don't need to tell Steve Kerr that James Wiseman didn't have the correct support system he needed last season to get his rookie season off on the right foot. Kerr knows this. In his eight years with the Warriors, Kerr has never been tasked with developing a young player...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments in New Essay

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy