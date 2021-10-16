Country music artist Patrick Gibson releases new single ‘Temporary Mess’

"The River Is Rising", the new single from SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS, will be released on October 22. A 33-second teaser video can be seen below. In the clip, guitarist Slash states: "This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks. And we also did the vocals live as well. So, the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment. And that's what we were going for." Vocalist Myles Kennedy adds: "This one's pretty much a live record, from my standpoint. You're just trying to kind of document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO