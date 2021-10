There'll be a CPR & First Aid Class THIS Saturday morning, the 23rd, down at the Choteau EMS station. The $25, Saturday class will be conducted from 9 until 1 o'clock. For more information, & to get preregistered, please call 590 3748. This class will prove to be another positive endeavor for Choteau, & the Teton County community.

CHOTEAU, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO