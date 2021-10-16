CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roscoe, TX

Cody Thompson Bonds Out

By Joseph Grant
Sweetwater Reporter
 8 days ago

Former Roscoe City Manager Cody Thompson has bonded out. His bond...

www.sweetwaterreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Baldwin was 'practicing' with gun when it went off, warrant says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to new information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Nolan County, TX
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Thompson
newsnationnow.com

Fauci says vaccines for kids ages 5-11 likely available in November

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Vaccines for kids ages of 5 to 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year. “If...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy