“A time of celebration” is how Michael Ziccardi described the release of two birds that were rehabilitated after getting into oil from this month’s pipeline leak. “The ability to take an animal that’s so affected during an accident such as this and return it back into the environment, it’s a time of celebration,” said Ziccardi, who is director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network based at UC Davis and tasked with responding to oil spills across the state.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO