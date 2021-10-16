CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US to send delegation to Southeast Asia to discuss Myanmar crisis

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 16 (ANI): The United States said it will send a delegation to Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia next week as part of efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar triggered by a military coup in February. The delegation led by State Department Counselor Derek...

Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior, a senior U.S. official said Thursday. “The situation is getting worse inside Burma, both...
China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its […]
ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

Southeast Asian leaders are meeting this week for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence.Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Brunei which currently leads the 10-nation bloc, will host the three-day meetings starting Tuesday by video due to coronavirus concerns. The talks will be joined...
NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
China urges U.S. to avoid sending wrong signals on Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry urged the United States on Friday to avoid sending any wrong signals to proponents of Taiwanese independence, after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to the Chinese-claimed island’s defence. China has no room for concessions when it comes to its core...
What is the US policy of 'strategic ambiguity' towards Taiwan?

President Joe Biden's declaration that the United States would defend Taiwan if China invaded has renewed talk of whether Washington's longstanding policy of "strategic ambiguity" on this thorny geopolitical issue is being reassessed. But what is strategic ambiguity and why would a solid commitment to Taiwan's defense be risky?
Aung San Suu Kyi
China slams Biden’s threat to defend Taiwan in event of war

China has reacted with anger after US president Joe Biden seemed to confirm Washington will come to the defence of Taiwan if attacked.Chinese foreign spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there was “no room” for compromise or concessions over Taiwan.He said: “When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions.“No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely...
U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang ‘genocide’ must stop

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China’s “genocide in Xinjiang,” abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop. Human rights advocates have termed China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region “genocide,” a characterization that...
#Myanmar#Southeast Asia#Ani#The Indo Pacific#Kyodo News#The State Department
China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
