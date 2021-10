One of the most iconic casinos in Bossier City, and one the most well known horse racing tracks in the country looks to be lining up for a big change. Back in 2002, Harrah's (which became Caesar's Entertainment in 2005) acquired Louisiana Down's and branded it "Harrah's Louisiana Downs." The signs that flash this name to the general public on I-20, I-220, and East Texas Street have remained the same for almost 20 years - but it looks like that is about to change.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO