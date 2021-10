Hayrides. Corn mazes. Pumpkin patches. All relatively common ways to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. But coffin races? That's a new one!. The very words "coffin races" are enough to pique your interest, but what are they? Think of it as a Spooktacular twist on the soapbox derby that you may have participated in as a kid. Teams are tasked with building a "coffin" out of materials like cardboard, wood or plastic. Up to four runners use attached handles to propel the coffin down course with a 'corpse' inside. (Don't worry, the corpse is very much a living teammate!) Teams often create a theme for their coffin and dress in costumes to fit that theme. Teams compete head to head in heats of two until the last pair of coffins meets in a very heated, undead final showdown!

HALLOWEEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO