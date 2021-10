ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you love horror movies, then a family in Rowlett has just the yard for you in time for Halloween. Each year Noel Gutierrez and his family put on a display they’ve coined Nightmare on Hanover Court, filled with nearly two dozen realistic horror characters all built from scratch. Scary yard in Rowlett for Halloween (Nicole Nielsen – CBS 11). “I get mannequins, and we get the clothes for them,” said Gutierrez. “It takes a lot of thrift shopping, a lot of yard sales to get them all dressed up. I paint them, put the eyes in them.” Each year...

