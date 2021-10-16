CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME RECAP #2: NUCK WIN!!! 1ST WIN Of The Year! Drop Flyers 5-4 In SO

By Nucks Misconduct
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you love workday afternoon road games in the eastern provinces early in the season? Me neither. NM gamethreads love...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Broad Street Hockey

Canucks 5, Flyers 4 (SO): Like last year, but somehow more entertaining

Prior to the events that took place in the final two and a half minutes of regulation in the Flyers’ season-opening 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, this paragraph here (which I, as many do when they write a recap, had already written most of as a placeholder) said the following:
NHL
flyernews.com

Flyers volleyball A-10 winning streak extends to seven games

The Flyers volleyball team celebrates after their 3-1 win over Saint Louis at Frericks Center Sunday. Photo courtesy of Zach Merz, Flyer News. The Dayton Flyers volleyball team continues to dominate the Atlantic 10, with their winning streak now extended to seven after a weekend of victories at the Frericks Center.
DAYTON, OH
inquirer.com

Flyers drop home opener to Canucks, 5-4, after shootout

The Flyers have something to prove. The team’s mission to deem their 25-23-8 finish last season a fluke became the focus of the new-look squad, so much so that the “something to prove” mantra became a part of the team’s branding. However, in their 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks...
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Unlucky or Understated? Thoughts on Canucks 5, Flyers 4 (SO)

For all the changes the Flyers made to their roster this offseason –and there were seven guys in the lineup on Opening Night on Friday that didn’t play for them last season, with three others who were not there because of a minor injury, a visa issue and the Covid-19 protocol– there is only one name that truly matters for the Flyers that will determine if they are going to be a good team again this season, as they were in 2019-20, or if they are going to be mediocre-to-bad, as they were in 2020-21:
NHL
