Make sure to check out our DraftKings Sportsbook page! There’s promo information, sportsbook reviews, and much more. If you’re not already using DraftKings Sportsbook, you might want to change your mind. The football season is in full swing with plenty of college and pro games every week. The MLB playoffs are also up and running. Plus, NHL and NBA action is coming in a matter of weeks. More and more states are legalizing sports betting, and DraftKings Sportsbook is widely available. DraftKings Sportsbook is also offering an awesome welcome bonus right now, one that sports bettors nationwide should take a look at.

GAMBLING ・ 14 DAYS AGO