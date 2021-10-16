Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) look to get to .500 for the first time this season when they travel to play the Carolina Panthers (3-2), who are looking to avoid a third straight loss, when they meet at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Panthers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Minnesota needed a 54-yard field goal as time expired at home against the Detroit Lions to avoid dropping to 1-4 last week. While top offensive stars Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen have all been nursing injuries, none are listed on the final injury report.

The same can’t be true for the Panthers, who will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey after he suffered a setback from a hamstring injury this week in practice. McCaffrey is critical to the Panthers’ success, as evidenced by Carolina being 3-0 in games he has played and 0-2 in games he hasn’t.

Vikings at Panthers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Money line: Vikings -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Panthers +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Vikings -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Panthers +115 (bet $100 to win $115) Against the spread (ATS): Vikings -2.5 (-117) | Panthers +2.5 (-103)

Vikings -2.5 (-117) | Panthers +2.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Vikings at Panthers key injuries

Vikings

DT Michael Pierce (elbow) out

Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out LB Shaq Thompson (foot) out

(foot) out LB Kamal Martin (concussion) out

(concussion) out G Deonte Brown (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder) questionable

Vikings vs. Panthers odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Vikings 24, Panthers 20

You get a better return on the Vikings with the spread, which is less than a field goal. Personally, I would avoid this if you’re betting on Minnesota and get the better return laying 2.5, but if pressed, I would lay it with the VIKINGS (-140).

The Vikings are at full strength for the first time this season after seeing stars Anthony Barr and Cook both missing time in the early portion of the season.

The same rationale that was in play with the money line comes into play here. If you’re expecting a team to win, you’re likely expecting them to win by a field goal or more. Even if the game goes to overtime, if there’s a winner, it will be by more than 2.5 points.

Take the VIKINGS -2.5 (-117)

There are only two games on the Week 6 schedule that have lower Over/Unders than this one and there’s a reason it’s only 44.5 points.

Minnesota overhauled its defense with veterans and the group started slow. But, in their last three games, Minnesota has allowed 17 points or less.

The Panthers have made it tough on opposing quarterbacks, who are averaging less than 200 yards a game, so Kirk Cousins won’t have it easy.

If McCaffrey was playing, I would likely have a different view of this, but he’s not, so take UNDER 44.5 (-105)

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

