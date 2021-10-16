CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle, Now in Remission

By Chad Childers
 8 days ago
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed that he's been treated for cancer and is now in remission. According to the Metal God, he was diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer during the spring of 2020, and once again earlier this year. The revelation came up during an interview...

Rob Halford
