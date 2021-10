Upgrade your home lighting with the Philips Hue Filament Bulbs. Featuring 3 bulbs—E14, E27, and B22—this series allows you to play around with light settings to suit your environment. With an output of warm white to cool daylight, you can enhance the shades for a relaxing evening or to improve visibility while you work from home. In fact, with a color temperature ranging from 2,200–4,500K, there’s a shade for every lifestyle. You can even dim each bulb. Moreover, the Philips Hue Filament Bulbs are compatible with Alexa, HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana (Via Hue Bridge). So you can adjust the lighting with hands-free control. Or make adjustments via the Philips Hue Bluetooth app for instant, smart lighting control.

