Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give you more time to do things you enjoy or explore new interests. But it’s important to build a solid financial foundation before leaving your day job behind. Running the numbers can help with deciding if retiring at 55 is a realistic goal. A financial advisor can help you get a realistic estimate of when you may be prepared to retire.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO