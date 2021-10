Ecuadorian Olympic sprinter Alex Quinonez was shot dead in the port city of Guayaquil, authorities announced, sparking an outpouring of grief in a country struggling to contain a surge in violence. The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee said "the surprise departure" of Quinonez "leaves deep pain, but his legacy as the greatest sprinter in our history will always remain in our hearts."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO