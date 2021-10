The Houston Rockets have just wrapped up preseason, which they finished 1-3. Preseason doesn’t matter because it’s just practice for this young core. As we’ve seen, Jalen Green is still trying to figure out the actions to his offense and where he needs to be, so he doesn’t look complacent. Green has shown moments when has figured things out on offense versus the Spurs and Raptors, as Coach Silas loves a thousand actions in one to keep the defense off balance.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO