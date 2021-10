The Devils challenge the decision of no-goal, but after video review, the call on the ice stands. Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal New Jersey. Video review confirmed that New Jersey's Nico Hischier interfered with Dustin Tokarski by pushing his pad, which caused the puck to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7, which states in part, "In the event that a goalkeeper has been pushed into the net together with the puck by an attacking player after making a stop, the goal will be disallowed."

