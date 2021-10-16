CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood’s obsession with Princess Diana will never end, but it’s getting ridiculous

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

“Diana: The Musical” offers a sensationalized...

nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
Kristen Stewart
nickiswift.com

How Camilla Parker Bowles Felt After Princess Diana's Tell-All Interview

Princess Diana's November 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for BBC1 Panorama "changed the course of royal history," as ITV News put it. More than 23 million people around the world tuned in to watch Lady Di spill the beans about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles amid his involvement with Camilla Parker-Bowles, per ITV News. Diana didn't disappoint — the public, that is. The British royal family, unsurprisingly, is said to have been furious at the Princess of Wales for breaking Queen Elizabeth II's unspoken rule to "never complain, never explain," the Independent noted.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gordon Ramsay recalls cooking for Princess Diana: ‘She, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family’

Gordon Ramsay has reflected on cooking for Princess Diana, calling it the “best meal” he ever made.During Monday’s episode (27 September) of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, chef Gino D’Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal was to date, to which he replied: “Cooking for Lady Di once.”He called the princess “just beautiful” and compared her to his surroundings in Greece. “I mean, here’s renowned as the supermodel of the islets – Santorini – and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met,” he said.Ramsay cooked for Diana at...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Diana was born on the Queen's estate – details and photos

Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, but long before she met the Prince of Wales, she had a huge royal connection as she was born on the Queen's Sandringham estate. Although her main childhood home is believed to be Althorp House, where her brother Charles Spencer still lives, Diana was born on 1 July 1961 at Park House, which is also her mother Frances' birthplace.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Warm & Wonderful, the Maker of Princess Diana’s Infamous Black Sheep Sweater, Is Back

This fall, the return of sweater weather coincides with a remarkable comeback story. Warm & Wonderful, a British knitwear brand that was founded in 1979 and enjoyed ‘80s fame after a young Princess Diana was snapped wearing its now-infamous sheep sweater, has returned with its first-ever e-commerce site and a London pop-up shop opening this Thursday, October 21. It’s the latest chapter in Warm & Wonderful’s unexpected second act, which began last fall when the label collaborated with Rowing Blazers to revive its most iconic design, which sold out several times over. “It’s been absolutely extraordinary and very exciting,” say co-founders...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Princess Diana’s friends say she would be ‘horrified’ by Spencer biopic: ‘She’s seen as this kind of martyr’

A number of Princess Diana’s friends recently said that the late royal would be “horrified” by her portrayals in pop culture, including in the forthcoming film Spencer.In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Majesty editor Ingrid Seward, hair stylist Sam McKnight, make-up artist Mary Greenwell, and fashion designer Jacques Azagury explained that the film — starring Kristen Stewart as the Princess of Wales and directed by Pablo Larrain — doesn’t necessarily get everything right.Set in December 1991 over a three-day period at Sandringham Estate, Spencer touches upon Princess Diana’s struggles with bulimia and self-harm. However, it has been claimed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

25 Photos Of Princess Diana's Legendary Sweater Style

Diana, Princess of Wales, is remembered for her sense of style — from her glamorous gowns to her colorful summer looks. Looking back at her fashion, it’s also clear she knew how to rock a sweater. Even before officially joining the royal family, Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access

More than 20 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana has once again entered the realm of public obsession thanks to new media like Netflix's The Crown, a Broadway show called Diana: The Musical and the upcoming movie Spencer starring Kristen Stewart. Chicago fans will have yet another way to learn about the life of the iconic princess starting this December, when a traveling exhibition of images and stories chronicling Diana's life lands at the suburban Oakbrook Center mall.
CHICAGO, IL
townandcountrymag.com

CNN's Diana Re-examines the Life of the People's Princess

Between Spencer, The Crown, and Diana: The Musical (streaming now on Netflix, and opening on Broadway later this year), there's no shortage of Princess Diana-related content available to consume in 2021. But executive producers Matt Robins and Emma Cooper are presenting a different view of the late royal in their new docuseries, Diana, which re-examines the icon's life, and tells the story of Diana not as the "People's Princess" but as a modern woman.
ENTERTAINMENT
femalefirst.co.uk

Prince William's nod to Prince Harry at Princess Diana statue reception

Prince William mentioned his brother Prince Harry in his touching speech at the Princess Diana reception. Prince William spoke warmly of his brother Prince Harry at the recent Princess Diana statue reception. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the delayed function to mark the unveiling of the bronze tribute...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

The Crown’s New Princess Diana and Prince Charles Are Yacht People

The Year of Lady Di continues in earnest. Amidst Kristen Stewart’s upcoming Spencer biopic and an ill-advised Princess Diana musical on Netflix, The Crown has submitted its Princess Diana for consideration. Ahead of the show’s hotly-anticipated fifth season, Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana and Dominic West’s Prince Charles were spotted filming in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES

