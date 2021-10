Carmelo Anthony was being partially facetious earlier this summer when he said that LeBron James was the GM of the Los Angeles Lakers, but there was also some substance behind his tongue-in-cheek crack. James, like most NBA superstars, wields a ton of power within the organization he blesses with his services, and like the team does with most decisions, Frank Vogel says that James — and fellow team captain Anthony Davis — will get to weigh in on who starts alongside them and Russell Westbrook on opening night.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO