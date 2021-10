By Bloomberg News, Oct 24, 2021 (Bloomberg) – A weather phenomenon that typically delivers harsher winters is on the way and expected to add to Asia’s energy crisis. The La Nina pattern, which forms when equatorial trade winds strengthen to bring colder, deep water up from the bottom of the sea, has emerged in the Pacific. That typically spells below-normal temperatures in the northern hemisphere and has prompted regional weather agencies to issue warnings about a frigid winter.

