Arkansas 11-year-old wins USA Mullet Championship, donates winnings to foster care

By Miriam Battles, Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. ( KARK ) – An Arkansas 11-year-old was just crowned the Kids USA Mullet Champion, and now he plans to use his prize to help other children in foster care.

Allan Baltz, 11, was one of 25 finalists in the kid’s division of the competition. Earlier this week, it was announced that his rocking ‘do earned him over 25,000 votes — more than enough to win the title and the $2,500 prize.

That prize money will now go to charities like Project Zero , a nonprofit organization with the goal of facilitating adoptions in Arkansas and beyond. But Allan’s generosity didn’t stop there: His fundraising efforts have also earned thousands of additional dollars for the cause.

“As soon as he found out he won, he got up and grabbed his calculator to add up all the donations that had been given, plus his prize money, so he would know the total,” his mother Lesli told KARK.

“I’m real excited for those kids in foster care,” Allan said.

Allan used to be in foster care himself. In 2015, he and his twin sister Alice were adopted by Derek and Lesli Baltz of Jonesboro. Now, he wants other kids to have the same opportunity.

“Mom told me that a lot of people said, ‘Please let your son do this,’ and I was like, ‘No.’ But when I found out there was money that I could win, I decided to give that money to foster care,” he told AY Mag following his win. “

“I used to be in foster care, and I know how their hearts feel about not having a family, not having what they need, like food, and someone they can love.”

Allan wasn’t the only contestant hoping to help others. The silver medalist, 7-year-old Ezra Cramer from Alabama, used his newfound fame to raise money for an anti-bullying campaign.

“They are raising a phenomenal boy as well,” Lesli said of Ezra’s parents.

