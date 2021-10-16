CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches offshore platform tourism project

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, announced on Saturday the launch of “THE RIG”, which it said would be the...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Saudi Arabia’s newest attraction: roller coasters on an oil rig

Oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is taking literally the concept of economic diversification. The kingdom has announced plans to convert an oil rig in the Arabian Gulf into a 1.6-million-square-foot “extreme park” and resort, according to CNN. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is behind the project, dubbed “The Rig.” It would...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties

Emirati prosecutors said Sunday they launched a major investigation into Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties, saying they would probe allegations the long-troubled firm committed fraud and other offenses while trying to claw its way out of debt. Union Properties, known for building Dubai Motor City, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The announcement by prosecutors renewed questions about the wider stability of Dubai's boom-and-bust real estate market, which saw Union Properties pile on some $2 billion of debt during the city-state's financial crisis over a decade ago. The company had nearly $500 million in debt at...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pif#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Reuters#Crown
The Independent

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king.Saad al-Jabri did not provide evidence to the CBS News program, which aired Sunday.The ex-intelligence official, who resides in exile in Canada, claimed that in 2014, Prince Mohammed boasted that he could kill King Abdullah At the time, Prince Mohammed held no senior role in government but was serving as gatekeeper to his father’s royal court when his father...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
b975.com

Aramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco aims to achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2050 while also building hydrocarbon capacity and expanding its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Saturday. “Saudi Aramco will achieve the ambition of being net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
b975.com

Snam CEO hopeful COP26 will provide definition for ‘blue hydrogen’

LONDON (Reuters) – The chief executive of Italian gas infrastructure group Snam said that he hopes the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow will provide an agreed definition for “blue hydrogen”, which would help producers trade it. Marco Alvera was speaking in Riyadh at the Saudi Green Initiative forum, where the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
b975.com

China’s HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Creditors of China’s HNA Group have voted to approve the company’s restructuring plan, according to a court comment posted on HNA’s official WeChat page on Saturday. The court in China’s southern island of Hainan, where the group is based, said the vote had been conducted in accordance...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

A Sportswashing Deal Will Air Saudi Arabia’s Dirty Laundry

The new owners of Newcastle United are about to discover the Streisand Effect, the Internet-era phenomenon in which an attempt to prevent something from happening — or happening again — guarantees that it will. The result: a self-inflicted public-relations predicament. The English soccer club, recently acquired by a group led...
PREMIER LEAGUE
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
b975.com

Private equity buys into Italian fintech TAS Group, launches bid

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fintech company TAS Group said on Thursday a vehicle controlled by European private equity firm Gilde would launch a takeover bid for its shares at 2.2 euros each after taking control of its top shareholder. Gilde Buy Out Partners aims to delist TAS Group from the...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Saudi Arabia to launch enormous oil themed ‘extreme park’

Saudi Arabia may be trying to reduce its dependency on oil, but that hasn’t stopped the Arabic kingdom from using its petroleum industry as inspiration for a brand new tourist attraction. The Middle Eastern country has announced plans to convert an oil rig into a 150,000 square meter “extreme park”...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Huawei wins major energy storage project contract in Saudi Arabia

Chinese tech giant Huawei Digital Power has signed a contract with China's SEPCOIII, a construction and engineering company and power plant operator, for a 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage project in Saudi Arabia. Developed by ACWA Power, with SEPCOIII serving as general contractor and handling EPC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Saudi Arabia to Build Offshore Theme Park

In an effort to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia is turning an offshore oil rig into a unique theme park to be called, not surprisingly, ‘The Rig.’. Located in the Arabian Gulf, the park will feature three hotels and 11 restaurants in addition to a plethora of rides and attractions on three inter-connected platforms.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy