Braden Holtby was among the elite NHL goaltenders just a few years ago. However, after winning the Vezina Trophy in 2017 and capturing the Stanley Cup a year later, he seemed to lose his way. Following a very poor season with the Washington Capitals in 2019, he signed with the Vancouver Canucks. Unfortunately for Holtby, the first and only season in Vancouver was the worst of his career. Now, he has a fresh start with a heavy defensive team in the Dallas Stars and is looking to make the most of it. With the help of Stars goalie coach Jeff Reese and the support of veterans Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin, Holtby has seemingly refound his game, and possibly his new home.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO