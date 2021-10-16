CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

3 Takeaways from Flyers Loss Against Canucks

By Colin Newby
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flyers dropped their season opener to the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in a shootout on Friday night. They earned one point with a late rally on goals by Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux to tie the game 4-4 and send it past regulation. However, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored on...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Can’t Finish Comeback in Shootout Loss to Canucks

Bring. It. To. Broad. Flyers’ Hockey is officially back!. For game one of the season, the Flyers faced off against the Vancouver Canucks. As Zayde Wisdom and I bonded over Chipotle in the elevator to the press box, the Flyers did not start off their season as they probably would have liked to.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canucks: Game 1 Preview

It's a new beginning for the Philadelphia Flyers. It's a team trying to focus on putting a disappointing and frustrating season in the rearview mirror. It's a team that brings a number of new faces to the lineup. And it's all about to begin in this 2021-22 season. The Flyers...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks

At long last, the curtain will rise on the 2021-22 regular season when Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers host Travis Green's Vancouver Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). The last time the Flyers opened the regular season at home against the...
NHL
FanSided

Flyers late comeback falls short in shootout loss against Vancouver

After what felt like the longest off-season, the Flyers finally look the ice for opening night. They welcomed in the Vancouver Canucks, a team they haven’t played since 2019. It was all Philadelphia to start as the Flyers were buzzing up and down the lineup. They had good puck possession...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Andy Delmore
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Travis Konecny
Person
Nate Thompson
phillysportsnetwork.com

Positives and Negatives From Flyers’ Season-Opening Loss

Last night, the Flyers opened up their season at home against the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks, who came into this game with a loss thanks to the Oilers on Wednesday night, looked flat to start the game. The Flyers dominated control and the tempo for the entire first period, earning themselves a 1-0 lead after one. Shortly after, Philadelphia began to look like the 2020-2021 Flyers, allowing the Canucks to score four goals to their one in the second to go down 4-2 after two. After a slow third period for about 17 minutes, the Flyers would eventually spark a two-goals-in-65-second spree to tie the game with the net empty. Despite their late efforts, Vancouver ended up taking the game in a shootout (corny).
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 4-2 loss to the Panthers

Well, all of the fun was good while it lasted. After knocking off the Kraken and Bruins both this week, the Flyers matched up against the still undefeated Panthers last night—one that’s given them a good bit of trouble in recent memory—and had themselves a bit of a tough showing. It was certainly spirited, but marred by mistakes and lack of discipline, and ended in the Flyers dropping this one by a 4-2 margin. So it goes.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Morning After Detroit: Milan Lucic’s Punch Out!

NHL Standings - Recap. -Grit: Darryl Sutter likes big boys and he likes them mean and he’s gotten that out of Milan Lucic so far this season. Looch has two fighting majors on the season and leads the Flames in PIM with 14 minutes in the sin bin. He’s half way to his season TOTAL of fights in 2021 where he dropped the gloves four times. It’s only three games into the season. Buckle up.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vancouver Canucks 5 4
chatsports.com

Flyers Flashback: John LeClair scores four against Canucks

As we dawn on another season of Flyers hockey and look towards the future, we take a brief moment to look into the past. This will be the first time the two teams have faced off since November 2019, almost two full years. There aren’t a ton of memorable moments between the Flyers and the Canucks considering they play in opposite conferences, but there are a few gems here and there.
NHL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Flyers Open 2021-2022 Season Friday Night Against Canucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s finally game day for the Philadelphia Flyers, who host the Vancouver Canucks Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The orange and black got their final practice in Thursday to prepare for game one. It's game day. #BringItToBroad — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 15, 2021 The Flyers are coming off a disappointing year after finishing sixth in the East Division. The new season comes with some code of conduct changes at the arena, which announced the new policies Monday. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
NHL
Yardbarker

6 Takeaways From Oilers Opening Night Shootout Win Over Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers had the opening night game in hand for two periods and let the Vancouver Canucks creep back into the contest in the third period. A late goal by Quinn Hughes that goaltender Mike Smith probably should have had tied the game at two and sent the 2021-22 opener into overtime. Five minutes solved nothing and Smith was excellent in the shootout, bringing home a win for the team.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Take More Hits

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had an amazing start to the 2021-2022 NHL season. Despite not having top centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, they’ve been able to adapt. So far, they’ve put up an impressive 2-0-2 record. However, with some new developments on the team, things may not look so bright for the time being.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

• Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Flyers this season: Oct. 15 (road), Oct. 28 (home). • Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Philadelphia (2-3-0 in their last 5). • The Canucks have a 36-72-13-4 all-time record in 125 games against the...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid’s hat trick powers Oilers past Flames

EditorsNote: 10th graf, last sentence changes for correction. Connor McDavid notched a hat trick, and Jesse Puljujarvi collected a goal and two assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Derek Ryan also scored in the win and goaltender Mike Smith...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy