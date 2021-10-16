3 Takeaways from Flyers Loss Against Canucks

Last night, the Flyers opened up their season at home against the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks, who came into this game with a loss thanks to the Oilers on Wednesday night, looked flat to start the game. The Flyers dominated control and the tempo for the entire first period, earning themselves a 1-0 lead after one. Shortly after, Philadelphia began to look like the 2020-2021 Flyers, allowing the Canucks to score four goals to their one in the second to go down 4-2 after two. After a slow third period for about 17 minutes, the Flyers would eventually spark a two-goals-in-65-second spree to tie the game with the net empty. Despite their late efforts, Vancouver ended up taking the game in a shootout (corny).

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO