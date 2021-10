One of the most frequent questions I’m asked is the most important skill or competency that great leaders share. I’m pressed for this all the time, so I’ve done a lot of reflecting on my answer: in my opinion, one of the most crucial skills a leader can have is his or her ability to tell compelling stories. In fact, I believe that leadership is actually synonymous with storytelling; after organizations grow to a certain point and leaders are doing more influencing and managing than building and doing, it’s critical for them to be able to craft compelling narratives.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO