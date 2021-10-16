CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
C/R 10-15 Inshore

By xmuskyguide
Beautiful Homosassa
 8 days ago

Permit_me and I went primarily for red fish yesterday to several spots we usually catch them this time of year....

forums.floridasportsman.com

floridasportsman.com

Florida Inshore Fishing at it's best

As we approach our colder time of year what an honor showcasing our 'Florida at it's best!'. From one end of our great country to the other we love to catch trout:. Colder weather Trout fishing in our Tropical Paradise on Earth is a 'little' different. Ladies first:. Catching Florida...
floridasportsman.com

Offshore trip Sat. - Cuda City!

Cudas can be a real issue. Unfortunately most of the ones that'll sit under your boat like that offshore are old and big, and that means they've likely seen hundreds of fishing rigs and taken hundreds of fish off the hook. I've only ever gotten a few of them to hit something that was actually meant for them, they've got a supernatural ability to see and avoid wire leaders. Heavy mono with circle hooks or super light wire with a stinger rigged live bait can work though, and the few times it's worked that seems to get the hooked cuda to leave you alone.
floridasportsman.com

Targeting large sandperch?

Are there general areas where you are more likely to find the really large ones? I have figured out where I can catch tons of the ones that seem to top out at around 5”, probably less. Areas where I have caught some of the goat variety seem to be infested with catfish and puffers. I’ll spend 4 hours to catch a couple, maybe.
floridasportsman.com

10/16 Bayport

Launched around 0700 with 5 dozen selects and a block of tournament master but the plan was to troll for gags if possible. Got out to about 17 feet and put out a Yo Zuri plug and a feathered jig on a planer. Trolled around for about 90 minutes constantly clearing weeds from the plug. wasn't frustrated as I knew going in weeds were going to be present hence the chum/shrimp.
floridasportsman.com

How to Perfect your Sheepshead Pier Fishing

When a sheepshead first takes your bait on a vertical drop, you'll feel a little tap-tap. That's simply the fish mouthing the bait. A rookie mistake is setting the hook right after this. Striking after that initial contact almost always results in a whiff and loss of bait. And that's the main reason sheepshead have a notorious reputation for being bait thieves. Here are a few other tips to good sheepshead fishing.
floridasportsman.com

New Wave Bump Trolling with Corked Baits

Bump-trolling corked baits is a deadly tactic, making the most of natural prey instincts. It’s been said a thousand times that the difference between weekenders and great fishermen is hidden in a thousand little things. They are learned through time on the water, and asking the right people the right questions, over the years. That’s why it drove me crazy when I looked over at Capt. Scott Fawcett on the Off the Chain when we were live baiting sailfish off Stuart. While I was slow-trolling with one of my Yamaha 200s in troll mode, and a sea anchor deployed to slow us down, Scott was sitting dead still for a few minutes, and then bumping one of his engines in gear with no sea anchor, traveling a hundred yards or so, and then stopping. Now, there’s nothing new about “bump trolling,” but I couldn’t help but notice that he had bright cigar-shaped corks on each line.
floridasportsman.com

Another FNG

Salutations! I've been lurking for a while so I thought I'd go ahead and join this glorious forum. I noticed there's not a dedicated intro section, so I'm just going to do an intro here and in SE fishing. I'm Nick, tried to get a degree in Marine Biology, was a few credits short when I realized the pay is unsustainable for many areas down here (unless you sell your soul to energy companies or move) . Have surfed in the past and did my time volunteering for a few different summer camps (during the college years). I've been on exactly one hunt. And it was at one of them places in west central Fla. Got a nice hog, but there wasn't any challenge to it, maybe I'm just a glutton for punishment. Currently turn wrenches, but that's about to change. I'm planning (keyword) on making a couple day trips out to Big Cypress, Corbett, Rocky Glades, Southern Glades, Hickory Hammock. From what I gather Corbett is viewed as insignificant because of the drunks and over eager Turkey hunters. Pero, yo no se. Finishing up the online Hunter Safety course during my free time (with a toddler, there's not much of.) How do those of you with families balance it all? I appreciate the people on this forum who are helpful, and I also understand you guys who come off as the AH's (after all, how hard is the search function to use?)
floridasportsman.com

Fishing report, Everglades days - Jupiter nights, 21 Oct

Came off the water just before midnight last night up in Jupiter. We did a bit of night-time docklight fishing, not finding as many snook as usual... Last night the full moon and a bit of wind might have had something to do with our results. Still we caught and released snook, lost one or two big ones, and in general, enjoyed our time on the water.
floridasportsman.com

Who Said Fishing is Simple?

You need a laugh there is two places that you are guaranteed to get one. A RV park dump station or a boat launch ramp. I am for sure a Greenhorn! A few of my coworkers were into fishing and two of us green horns did go with them a few times. On our first trip out the other green horn ( Jerry )started to go over the side of the boat to cool off in the water (or pee) and got his balls caught on the iron dock cleat railing and just hung there without being able to ask for help totally lost his voice momentarily. At least I did not do that. However I knew nothing about what I was doing including rigging, casting , how to top water fish as well as I did not own any of the fishing gear. I really felt like I hampered them from a good fishing day. Jerry did get a new nick name at work "Hang Time"
floridasportsman.com

shell mount 10/23 - big red

Did my usual run over to the Shell Mound pier today, got there about noon. Managed to get a dozen big fat mud minnows - no other baitfish showed in the cast net, and only a couple of shrimp and they were super small. Put the mud minnows out tail...
floridasportsman.com

RED OCTOBER

Fished with Eddie on Wednesday out of Carrabelle river. Target species was those pumpkin colored reds. East wind blowing 10-12kts made for 1-2’s in the bay but the ole MA18 made for a nice ride. Waters were 75 degrees and very dingy, visibility maybe 2’ . Rounded up a few pin fish to use for cut bait, nothing touched the lively silver dollar size . Probably cause that upcoming full moon. Thumb size chunk of pin seem to be the ticket. Had a pair of 27’s on ice by 10:30, caught and released few middle slots. No over slots today but those bulls should be moving in any day now. Dang, these falls reds fight hard!
floridasportsman.com

Going offshore for the first time

We are planning on going offshore for the first time on Sunday. We're in a 20' bay boat. Conditions will determine whether we are 1 mile or 20 miles out. If its too bad we'll stay in the bay and maybe troll or bottom fish the shipping channel in the bay. I have no numbers, so I'm planning on running out as far as I'm comfortable then trolling some live bait while we watch the garmin for bottom to fish. Anybody got any suggestions for where to start? I'm not asking for anyone's private numbers, but are there any specific public numbers that you would suggest as a starting point or should I just go out completely blind and look for bottom that way? We plan on putting the boat in at Fort Desoto or Maximo. We won't be going more than 20 miles and I don't know if conditions will even let me get that far comfortably.
floridasportsman.com

This cow was a true PIG

Never underestimate how much of an eating machine dolphin are.... This cow weighed in at 24 lbs. The bar jack was furthest in the stomach then the small fin. But look at the tail of the small fin...it still has color. That's because it was sticking out of the throat and this fish STILL hit a ballyhoo!
floridasportsman.com

Sticky burr resistant pants

Seems like I've spent more time picking burrs off my pants than paying attention to the critters the last few times I've been in the woods. Anyone have any suggestions for pants that don't attract them like Polk Co attracts meth heads?
floridasportsman.com

Back at it.

After spending several months rehabing my replaced shoulder I'm better enough to go fishing. All caught on Lake Lanier, GA in the past couple of weeks. Speck, spotted bass, spotted bass spotted bass, LM bass.
floridasportsman.com

Weakfish in the Big Bend..?

Well I'm thinking he was from Georgia and the Yankee fish was lost..maybe one of them Brain eating Nematodes or Covid... I've fished the Everglades 10 K Islands for 50 years and never heard of them there ...Now I'm in the Big Bend and things are a bit different. Sure...
floridasportsman.com

Central Florida inshore fishing yesterday and today

Central Florida inshore fishing yesterday and today. As a Florida native who has been fishing Central Florida inshore waters for well over 1/2 a century I can remember things most can't even dream of today. My inshore fishing career began wade fishing along the miles of endless grass flats along...
