C/R 10-15 Inshore

Salutations! I've been lurking for a while so I thought I'd go ahead and join this glorious forum. I noticed there's not a dedicated intro section, so I'm just going to do an intro here and in SE fishing. I'm Nick, tried to get a degree in Marine Biology, was a few credits short when I realized the pay is unsustainable for many areas down here (unless you sell your soul to energy companies or move) . Have surfed in the past and did my time volunteering for a few different summer camps (during the college years). I've been on exactly one hunt. And it was at one of them places in west central Fla. Got a nice hog, but there wasn't any challenge to it, maybe I'm just a glutton for punishment. Currently turn wrenches, but that's about to change. I'm planning (keyword) on making a couple day trips out to Big Cypress, Corbett, Rocky Glades, Southern Glades, Hickory Hammock. From what I gather Corbett is viewed as insignificant because of the drunks and over eager Turkey hunters. Pero, yo no se. Finishing up the online Hunter Safety course during my free time (with a toddler, there's not much of.) How do those of you with families balance it all? I appreciate the people on this forum who are helpful, and I also understand you guys who come off as the AH's (after all, how hard is the search function to use?)

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO