The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – I’ve reviewed a couple of robot vacuums in the past that include a wet/mop function, but neither of them did much in terms of mopping. As a result, my back still hurts after every manual mopping session. I was excited to review the Dreame H11 Max Wet and Dry vacuum and hoped that it would do more than simply add a layer of water on top of a dirty floor. The short answer is that it worked far better than previous attempts on our kitchen and hardwood floors, getting all but the most stubborn dirt. Read on for a full breakdown and review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO